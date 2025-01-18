Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $568,000 in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 57,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Price Performance

EWS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. 319,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,573. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

