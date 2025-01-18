Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 46,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.03. 2,596,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.66 and a twelve month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $471.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.60.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total transaction of $368,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,332.28. The trade was a 36.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,968. The trade was a 20.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,868 shares of company stock worth $13,480,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

