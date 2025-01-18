First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of FLIC opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.46%.
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
