First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 110,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 143,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Black Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283 shares during the last quarter.

