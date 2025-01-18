First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 110,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 143,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%.
