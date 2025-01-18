Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.83.

Deere & Company stock opened at $456.57 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $469.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.22 and a 200 day moving average of $401.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

