Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,743 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PEP stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.82.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

