Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,401,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,825,000 after buying an additional 877,345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,951,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,954,000 after acquiring an additional 663,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,637,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,194,000 after purchasing an additional 147,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,660.55. This trade represents a 18.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,290.99. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock worth $722,037 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

