Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $275.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.70 and a 200-day moving average of $284.20. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $321.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

