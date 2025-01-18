Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 59,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

