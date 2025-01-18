Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 12,526,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 59,712,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

