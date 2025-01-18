Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 315,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,592,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,012,000 after buying an additional 201,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 461,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after buying an additional 84,861 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its position in Forestar Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 560,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 216,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 46,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Trading Down 1.7 %

FOR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 161,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,565. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Forestar Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forestar Group

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.