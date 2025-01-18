Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Short Interest Update

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Four Leaf Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Leaf Acquisition alerts:

Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORL opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Four Leaf Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

Featured Articles

