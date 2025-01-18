FOXO Technologies Announces Special Shareholders Meeting

FOXO Technologies Inc., a Delaware corporation, has recently disclosed details regarding its Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 10:30 am EST on Friday, January 17, 2025. The company issued a press release to inform shareholders about this upcoming event.

The Special Meeting is part of the company’s obligations from acquisition agreements completed in recent months. Shareholders of record as of January 3, 2025, are entitled to vote on the approvals requested during the meeting. Shareholders have the option to vote online through www.cstproxyvote.com or attend the virtual meeting via https://www.cstproxy.com/foxotechnologies/2025.

Seamus Lagan, the CEO of FOXO, expressed anticipation for the shareholders’ support and highlighted the meeting’s significance in completing the company’s recent transformation efforts. He emphasized the importance of shareholder participation and expressed confidence in the company’s future prospects post-acquisition agreements.

FOXO Technologies Inc. operates three subsidiaries, including biotechnology, behavioral health, and hospital services entities. The company is focused on enhancing human health and lifespan through innovative technologies and product solutions across various sectors.

As is customary, this disclosure contained forward-looking statements, emphasizing that actual results may differ due to various factors, such as industry regulations, operational performance, changes in laws, and the competitive landscape. The company urges shareholders to consider the associated risks outlined in its recent SEC filings.

For more details on FOXO Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, please visit www.foxotechnologies.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This article includes forward-looking statements as articulated in recent SEC filings. The company advises readers to exercise caution and consult the official disclosures for a comprehensive understanding of associated risks and uncertainties.

