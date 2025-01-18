Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 28,377 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,377 shares during the period. CGI makes up about 6.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of CGI worth $21,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 5.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

CGI Price Performance

NYSE:GIB opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $96.92 and a one year high of $118.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

