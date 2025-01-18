Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $2.79. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 19,606 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
