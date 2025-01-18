Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.50 and traded as low as C$10.50. Gamehost shares last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 11,220 shares.

Gamehost Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$217.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.50.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

