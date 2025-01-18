General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $182.83 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $101.16 and a 52 week high of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.83.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Melius Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

