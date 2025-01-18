GENinCode (LON:GENI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 50191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

GENinCode Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 0.66.

GENinCode Company Profile

GENinCode Plc is a UK based company specialising in genetic risk assessment of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

GENinCode operates business units in the UK, in the United States through GENinCode U.S. Inc and in Europe through GENinCode S.L.U.

GENinCode predictive technology provides patients and physicians with globally leading preventative care and treatment strategies.

