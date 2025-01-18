Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Short Interest Up 23.2% in December

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,700 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 731,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $55,659.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,490.74. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,774. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 46.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,169,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Gentherm stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 186,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

