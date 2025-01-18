Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,171,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,044,795,000 after purchasing an additional 841,776 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,600,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,900,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 79.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,162,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,780,329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,540,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,302,119,000 after acquiring an additional 574,421 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $91.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,020.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,422.22%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. This represents a 64.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 456,234 shares of company stock worth $42,130,461. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

