Gill Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,972 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November comprises about 1.4% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNOV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $776.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

