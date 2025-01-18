Gill Capital Partners LLC Invests $561,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY)

Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCY. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,232,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000.

NASDAQ:BSCY opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $21.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0842 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

