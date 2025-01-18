Gill Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDXFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $93,978,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 202.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 843,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,516,000 after buying an additional 564,270 shares during the period. Envision Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,122,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 716,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 506,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 766,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

