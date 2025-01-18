Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 706,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. 457,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.