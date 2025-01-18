GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and traded as low as $50.81. GN Store Nord A/S shares last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 842 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.
GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile
GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.
