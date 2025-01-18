GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,399 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

