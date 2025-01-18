GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Roger Chen Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.57, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,632 shares in the company, valued at $36,831,070.24. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total value of $183,800.00.

GDDY stock opened at $200.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.99. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $211.11.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

