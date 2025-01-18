Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.79.
About Golden Minerals
