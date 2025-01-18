Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Boosted by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,751,000 after purchasing an additional 913,719 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,911,000 after purchasing an additional 366,148 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 193,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145,725 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,885,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 167,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 96,105 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $100.04. 500,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,247. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.02.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

