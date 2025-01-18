Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,184,013,000 after purchasing an additional 893,652 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 237,976 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,747 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.