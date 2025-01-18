Goldstone Financial Group LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.40. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
