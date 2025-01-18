Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Shares Up 20% – Here’s Why

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 3,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

