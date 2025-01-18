Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Decreases Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lessened its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSFree Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

