Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 637.4% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $434.16 and a 12-month high of $559.96. The company has a market cap of $497.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

