Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $654,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $275.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.17 and a 12 month high of $280.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.31 and a 200-day moving average of $263.31.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

