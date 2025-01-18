Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $140.12 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.