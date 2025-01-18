Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 220 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 64,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $261.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.55 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.