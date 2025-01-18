Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 3,561 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.