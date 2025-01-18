HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

UNP traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $233.99. 3,643,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.35.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

