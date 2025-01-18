HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

