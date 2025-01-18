HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Up 14.3% in December

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HeartBeam Stock Performance

Shares of BEATW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 27,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,209. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. HeartBeam has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Get HeartBeam alerts:

HeartBeam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.