Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 254,771 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Helen Stephens Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

BNDX opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

