Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and traded as low as $7.56. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 1,143 shares traded.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

(Get Free Report)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.