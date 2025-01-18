Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.51 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 17.32 ($0.21). Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at GBX 17.44 ($0.21), with a volume of 67,329 shares trading hands.

Henderson Diversified Income Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.34 million, a P/E ratio of -444.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Henderson Diversified Income

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

