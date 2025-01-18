Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kenvue by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Kenvue by 23.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,576,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 681,954 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 29.9% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,334,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after purchasing an additional 307,039 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 134.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.11 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. Kenvue’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KVUE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

View Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.