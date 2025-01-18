Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.08 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of ONE Gas worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 83,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 240.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 23.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $72.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.69.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

