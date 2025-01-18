Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 16.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,148.66. This trade represents a 62.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $99.06 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.80.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.