Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,072,000 after buying an additional 414,748 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,622.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 432,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $515,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Trading Up 2.0 %

HSIC stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.