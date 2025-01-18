Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.42.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.38. Hershey has a twelve month low of $150.31 and a twelve month high of $211.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hershey by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

