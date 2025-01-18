Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $1.96. Highway shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 16,692 shares traded.

Highway Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.04.

Highway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. This is a boost from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Highway’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

